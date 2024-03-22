FY2028 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Cut by Analyst

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

