G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $2,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 277.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

