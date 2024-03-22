G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

GIII opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,716,000. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,280 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 494,623 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

