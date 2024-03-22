Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.94. The company has a market capitalization of $366.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

