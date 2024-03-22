Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

