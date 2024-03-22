Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $36.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

