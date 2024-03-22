Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

