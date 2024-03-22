Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $276.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day moving average is $279.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

