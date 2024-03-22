Games Workshop Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 105 (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GAW opened at £102.77 ($130.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,758.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £100.56. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8,680 ($110.50) and a 1-year high of £118.50 ($150.86). The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh acquired 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,541 ($121.46) per share, for a total transaction of £31,485.30 ($40,083.13). In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,845 ($125.33) per share, for a total transaction of £17,425.65 ($22,184.15). Also, insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,541 ($121.46) per share, with a total value of £31,485.30 ($40,083.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 759 shares of company stock worth $6,691,131. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

