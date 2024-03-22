GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KGI Securities lifted their price target on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

GAP Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GPS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

