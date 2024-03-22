Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.96

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 139999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,210,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at $274,210,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,229,860 shares of company stock worth $92,144,712. 37.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

