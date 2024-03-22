Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.96

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 139999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
