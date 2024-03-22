General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Acquires $19,861.70 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $19,861.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,852.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GAM traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $46.05. 5,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,313. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 96.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 27.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $2,951,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 185.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.