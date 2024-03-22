General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.77 and last traded at $176.53. Approximately 1,550,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,926,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

