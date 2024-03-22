General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of General Mills by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

