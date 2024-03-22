General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

General Mills Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 107.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.