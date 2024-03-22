Geoff Wilson Buys 40,698 Shares of Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson bought 40,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,767.86 ($34,057.80).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Geoff Wilson purchased 27,033 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,656.31 ($22,800.20).
- On Thursday, March 7th, Geoff Wilson purchased 21,035 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,651.35 ($17,533.78).
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoff Wilson purchased 21,966 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,786.99 ($18,280.91).
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Geoff Wilson purchased 19,515 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,042.48 ($15,817.42).
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoff Wilson acquired 12,650 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,761.90 ($10,369.67).
