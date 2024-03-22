George Kurian Sells 8,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

