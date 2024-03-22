GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CFO David Kwok Hei Lau Sells 2,619 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of GCT stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

