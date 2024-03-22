GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 1.7% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $30.03. 1,706,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,122,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 5.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,804 shares of company stock worth $4,158,574 over the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.