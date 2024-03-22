Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 76,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 226,533 shares.The stock last traded at $13.67 and had previously closed at $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

