Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $397.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.