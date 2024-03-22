Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.96

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.96 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 102772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

