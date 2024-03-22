Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 766,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,549,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after buying an additional 695,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,031,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD remained flat at $17.89 during trading hours on Friday. 1,222,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,032. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

