Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Position Cut by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913,812 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 1.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $34,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,346,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 293,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 244,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 242,883 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

