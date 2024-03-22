Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 4,404,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 1,970,245 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1,322.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,627,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

