Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.74 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.