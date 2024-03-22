Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.44

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 79956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. StockNews.com cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $13,056,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 757.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 609,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,103,000 after purchasing an additional 543,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.