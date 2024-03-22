Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Greif in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Greif's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $65.80 on Friday. Greif has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greif by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greif news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $315,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,235. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill acquired 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $315,235.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $315,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,902 shares of company stock worth $2,379,644 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

