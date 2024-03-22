Grindr (GRND) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.16 Grindr Competitors $8.87 billion $1.94 billion 54.50

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindr Competitors 1017 4373 10106 287 2.61

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Grindr’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindr has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -150.38% -42.21% -9.53%

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grindr rivals beat Grindr on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

