Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Groupon Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

GRPN stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $585.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.69. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Groupon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Groupon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

