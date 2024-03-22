Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,452,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

