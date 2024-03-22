GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £7,213.08 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.16) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,182.79).

LON GSK traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,686.80 ($21.47). 3,513,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,910. GSK plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,519.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company has a market capitalization of £68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,333.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.82) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,820 ($23.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.75 ($21.12).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

