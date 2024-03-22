Guess? (NYSE:GES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Guess? by 40.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guess?

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.