Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Guess? stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

