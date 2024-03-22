Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Guess? Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.