Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Guess? Trading Up 20.7 %

GES opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

