Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.560-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.56-3.00 EPS.

Guess? Trading Up 20.7 %

NYSE GES opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GES. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Guess? by 236.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Guess? during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Guess? by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

