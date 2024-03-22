Guggenheim Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $185.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

