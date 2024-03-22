Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 103,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 56,696 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hagerty

Hagerty Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.