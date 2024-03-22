Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 103,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 56,696 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $8.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hagerty
Hagerty Trading Up 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.