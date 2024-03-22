Hamilton Thorne (HTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 3.8 %
HTL stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$205.01 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.32.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
