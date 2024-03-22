Hamilton Thorne (HTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

HTL stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$205.01 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

