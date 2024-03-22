Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Haynes International

Haynes International Trading Up 0.1 %

Haynes International stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. State Street Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.