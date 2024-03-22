HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VYGR. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,144 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.