HC Wainwright Comments on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

