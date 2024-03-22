HC Wainwright Cuts Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target to $0.80

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $0.80 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.70. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 99,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.