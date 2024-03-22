HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $13.54 on Monday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $454.94 million, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

