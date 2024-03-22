HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
See Also
