HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
