HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

