HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

