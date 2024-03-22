HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $330.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $334.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.