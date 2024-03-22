H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.64

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.64, with a volume of 131936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $114,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,528.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,974.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $114,779.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,528.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,282 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $55,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

