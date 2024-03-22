Head-To-Head Analysis: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) vs. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nephros alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -11.06% -18.25% -14.29% ClearPoint Neuro -92.21% -83.94% -47.92%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $14.24 million 1.64 -$1.58 million ($0.15) -14.73 ClearPoint Neuro $23.95 million 7.68 -$22.09 million ($0.91) -7.49

This table compares Nephros and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearPoint Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nephros and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.95%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Nephros.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc. engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it manufactures and sells water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and Nanoguard brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.